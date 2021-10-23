Zacks: Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce sales of $4.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on WRK shares. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,352. WestRock has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

