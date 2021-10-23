Zacks Investment Research Downgrades POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

