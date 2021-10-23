Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boqii (NYSE:BQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Boqii alerts:

NYSE BQ opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 million and a P/E ratio of -214.00. Boqii has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BQ. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Boqii during the first quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii during the second quarter valued at $114,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Boqii during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boqii by 9,907.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the period. 12.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boqii (BQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.