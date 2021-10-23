Zacks Investment Research Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

