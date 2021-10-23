Zacks Investment Research Lowers Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Interior Concepts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

SIC stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 30.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

