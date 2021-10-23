Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.30.

TPIC stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.23 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

