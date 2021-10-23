Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Ryan Specialty Group

