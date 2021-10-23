Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given the company’s increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from its Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for 2021 to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased oil and gas prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. Consequently, SM Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

