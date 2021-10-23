Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.33.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $135.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

