Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.65.

NYSE:ZH opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

