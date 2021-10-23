Zigcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $176,138.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $7.05 million and $176,138.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00205133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010644 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

