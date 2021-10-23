Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $66.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 386,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

