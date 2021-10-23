Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.65.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 386,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

