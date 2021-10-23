Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by Truist from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.65.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

