ZooKeeper (ZOO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $946,368.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $946,368.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00105356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,152.40 or 1.00347040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.23 or 0.06649447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021814 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 64,168,276 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

