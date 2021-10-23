Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $277.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $553.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Barclays began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.26.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,286,937. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

