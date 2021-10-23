Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.26.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $277.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $70,880,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,286,937 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 91.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 254.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.