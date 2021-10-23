Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $385.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.26.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $277.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.95. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $553.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,286,937. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

