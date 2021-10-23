Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million.

ZVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZVO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,065. Zovio has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

