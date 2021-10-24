$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.
Several research firms have commented on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Reservoir Media stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $11.58.
About Reservoir Media
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
