$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Several research firms have commented on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reservoir Media stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Reservoir Media accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 1.83% of Reservoir Media as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $11.58.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

