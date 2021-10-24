$0.15 EPS Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.24. Maxar Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. 532,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,404. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,935.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $361,000.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

