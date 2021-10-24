-$0.34 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million.

Several analysts have commented on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

