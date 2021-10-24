$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.50. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.51. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

