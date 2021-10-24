$0.63 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.66. Gentherm reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $87.41. 126,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,285. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 182.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 69,642 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

