-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 384,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,130 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 163,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The company has a market cap of $877.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.76. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

