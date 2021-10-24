0xcert Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $782,736.16 and approximately $84,819.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00202286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00100703 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.