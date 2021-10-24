$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $961.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 6,509,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,725,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.