$1.04 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Citigroup upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $287,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,084.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.16. 1,694,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

