-$1.05 EPS Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Tempest Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempest Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,005,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

