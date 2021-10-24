$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE:THS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 186,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

