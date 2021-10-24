$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

