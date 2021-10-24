$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

