$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.38. 668,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,709. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

