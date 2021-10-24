$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

RPM opened at $88.54 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

