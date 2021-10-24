$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,030,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC opened at $91.66 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

