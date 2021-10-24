$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.30. The stock had a trading volume of 288,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,622. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.