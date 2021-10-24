$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDXX traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $651.85. The company had a trading volume of 164,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,811. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $658.50 and a 200-day moving average of $614.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $419.12 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

