$108.11 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post sales of $108.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.47 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $100.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $417.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.28 million to $417.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $439.85 million, with estimates ranging from $431.71 million to $444.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

