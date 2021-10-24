$12.74 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $12.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $13.29 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $51.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,735. The stock has a market cap of $219.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

