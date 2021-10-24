12,100 Shares in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dyadic International by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Dyadic International by 363.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. On average, analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

