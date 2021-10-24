12,505 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,505 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

