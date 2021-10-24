1,282 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 133,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.
BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.
Bloomin’ Brands Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
