1,282 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 133,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

