1,312 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $365.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,919. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $367.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.88. The company has a market capitalization of $386.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

