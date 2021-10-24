1,404 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 47,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PODD opened at $304.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $214.93 and a 12-month high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

