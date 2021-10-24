$151.95 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce sales of $151.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.70 million and the lowest is $143.39 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $112.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $601.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $657.68 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $729.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 395,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

