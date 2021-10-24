15,268 Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 519.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

