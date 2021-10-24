1,600 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of AON stock opened at $320.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $321.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

