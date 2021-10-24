16,290 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000. FedEx comprises approximately 1.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $232.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

