1,716 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR opened at $27.60 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.