1,716 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF opened at $22.29 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

